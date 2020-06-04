SALISBURY – County agencies called on officials this week to support an application for $1.03 million in federal grant funding.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council held a public hearing on an application that would put the county in the running for $1,039,017 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The funding we are applying for is part of the $5 billion allotted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act,” County Planner Jesse Drewer said. “This funding will be dispersed through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, who will be awarding this through three funding rounds.”

Drewer said $4.4 million has been allocated to the state in the first round of the grant. With the council’s support, the county will apply to receive more than $1 million of that funding for activities that prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus crisis.

“To evaluate the need here in Wicomico, we reached out to local agencies and organizations with a survey to gage the effect of COVID-19 and what they would do should they be awarded funding through this grant,” he said. “To be eligible for funding through the Community Development Block Grant, the uses must be in direct prevention, preparation or response to COVID-19 and fall into a category of use for low- and moderate-income people to prevent or eliminate conditions of slum or blight, or to meet an urgent need.”

Drewer said three county organizations – MAC, Inc., Wicomico County Local Management Board, and the Humane Society of Wicomico County – would be the sub-recipients should the county receive the grant funding.

Molly Hilligoss, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, encouraged the council to support the grant funding application. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she said the organization would use the money to support its rental assistance program.

“We are in complete support of the county applying for this funding,” she said. “Before COVID-19, there was already a housing crisis with 40% of Wicomico citizens paying more than 35% of their income toward rent. Our application as sub-recipient would serve 200 tenants with emergency rental assistance, up to $1,200 per month, and the total request is $772,904.”

Hilligoss added that Habitat for Humanity would use its existing staff to administer the program. She said she expected the organization to use the grant funding within six months.

“Over the course of COVID-19, the economic impact to the community is going to be enormous,” she said. “This grant application is critical to the success of so many low-income families that are just barely getting by.”

With the county’s support, Drewer said his department would apply for funding next week. He expects grant to be awarded in July.

“This is just for round one of this,” he said. “We are still waiting for more information for future funding rounds.”

Council Administrator Laura Hurley said the grant will come before the council for approval should the county receive the $1.03 million in funding requests.