BERLIN – There will officially be an election in town this fall as two candidates have already filed for the at-large council seat.

With three months to go before the filing deadline, candidates Jay Knerr and Tony Weeg filed for the at-large council seat in the wake of Councilman Thom Gulyas’ announcement that he’d be stepping down.

Gulyas announced May 26 that he would resign his council seat after the Sept. 28 meeting because his family was moving to South Point. He said he was sharing the news this spring so the town could use the Oct. 6 election to fill his seat. Whoever is elected will serve the two years remaining in Gulyas’ term.

Just days after Gulyas shared the news, two candidates announced via social media they’d be seeking the position.

“It’s official,” Knerr posted on June 1. “I have filed for the Town Council At-Large seat in Berlin. I am looking forward to an exciting campaign and discussing the issues with all of the residents in our town. Living in Berlin for the past 20 years has truly been a blessing. We are all fortunate to live in such a wonderful community so now it is time for me to give back.”

Weeg also made his announcement June 1.

“Friends, Berliners, and countrypeople,” he said, “I would love to take this opportunity to let you know that I am officially running for the “at-large” position on the Town of Berlin Maryland’s town council. I look forward to the opportunity of not only running in this race but moving forward and continuing in Berlin’s successes.”

The at-large seat is the first in this year’s election to feature a contest. Other seats up for grabs include District 2, District 3 and mayor. Resident Jack Orris has filed for the District 2 seat. Councilman Zack Tyndall, the District 2 incumbent, said he would be running in this year’s election but didn’t specify for which seat.

“I will be running in this year’s election,” he said. “A formal announcement will be made in the upcoming weeks.”

Mayor Gee Williams also expects to make an announcement regarding his plans in the near future.

“I will make my decision and make a public announcement later this month,” he said.