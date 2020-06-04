With spring high school sports seasons on indefinite hiatus, The Dispatch thought it might be interesting and fun to take a look back at what was making local sports headlines this same week in years past. Many of the players went on to do great things in college both athletically and academically and some now even have kids of their own in local youth sports programs. The following is a look back at the last five, 10 and 20 years.

The following is a brief glimpse of what was making headlines on the sports pages of The Dispatch this week five years ago:

• Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team dominated the Bayside South awards announced this week, sweeping the coach of the year award, the offensive player of the year award and the defensive player of the year honors. Coach Scott Latroum was named Bayside South Coach of the Year, while Corey Gwin was named Offensive Player of the Year and goalkeeper Will Hastings was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Gwin on the first-team all-conference midfield was Jackson Mumford. Dryden Brous was named the conference’s top face-off man, while R.J. Hayman was named top long-stick middie and Dalton Warren was named top defensive midfielder. Craig Snyder was named first-team all-defense, and Jake Lathroum and Shane Moore were named first-team all-offense. The Seahawks went 10-2 on the season and won the Bayside South championship.

(bullet) Two local youth lacrosse teams made a strong showing at the prestigious Lax Splash tournament in Baltimore, winning the championship in their respective divisions. The K-Coast Dolphins coached by Fred Yesko won the girls’ 11-12A championship, sweeping four games. The OC Warriors also won the championship in the boys’ 9-10C division, sweeping six games over the weekend to claim the title.

(bullet) Stephen Decatur senior Jenna Reimer was honored by the MPSSAA and the Allstate Foundation as one of 14 recipients of the 2015 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete scholarships at a special ceremony at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Reimer, a three-sport athlete who competed in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, was the only one of the 14 recipients of the Minds in Motion $1,000 scholarship from the Eastern Shore. The program selects recipients from a field of candidates who maintained an unweighted GPA of 3.25 while participating in interscholastic sports during their high school careers.

The following are some of the highlights of The Dispatch sports pages from this week 10 years ago:

• Former Worcester Prep lacrosse standout, now a rising junior at Haverford College near Philadelphia, this week was named to the NCAA Division III All-America team. Gregory enjoyed a highly successful 2010 season at Haverford, scoring 30 goals and dishing out 11 assists. His 41 total points landed him in third place overall at Haverford for the season, including a second-place finish in goals and the fourth-place finish in assists.

• The crew on the “Doc’s Boat” took first place in the inaugural Ocean City Marlin Club Memorial Day Bluefish tournament with an impressive string that included a 12-pounder caught by angler Kathleen Prather.

The following is a little snippet of the top sports stories in The Dispatch this week 20 years ago:

• The 4th Annual Mako Mania Tournament was held this week with the crew on the “Lisa” taking first place. Angler Mike Tarbutton caught the first-place winning 255-pound mako worth $5,000. The crew on the “MoJo” took second with a 256-pound mako and earned $3,000.