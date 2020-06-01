OCEAN CITY — Two juvenile females were injured including one flown to Shock Trauma when a personal watercraft collided with another vessel in the Assawoman Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) and the Ocean City Fire Department were dispatched to a reported personal watercraft accident in the bay. The caller was unable to provide a detailed location for the collision, but advised there were two juvenile females in the water including one with serious injuries.

Three NRP patrol vessels responded and were able to locate the accident scene in the bay. A Good Samaritan had pulled the two female juveniles from the water, one of whom had serious injuries to her lower extremities. An NRP officer was able to quickly board the vessel and apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg in an effort to control the bleeding.

NRP officers determined the victim’s injuries were critical and took control of the vessel that had picked her up and utilized it to transport her to a rendezvous point where he care was transferred to Ocean City EMS. Maryland State Police Aviation then transported the victim to a local hospital and she was eventually transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The investigation revealed the two female juveniles were on a personal watercraft that collided with a center-console vessel. The critically injured female juvenile was struck multiple times by the vessel’s propeller, according to the NRP report. The investigation is ongoing and the status of the victim is unknown.