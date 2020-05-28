ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your Aries self-esteem level is high, as is your impatience to see more action come your way in the workplace. Good news, Lamb: It could start to happen sooner than you think.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Changing things now could upset a lot of people. But if you feel you’re acting because you believe it’s the right thing to do, others will understand and even come to support you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A change of mind might not necessarily be a change of heart. You still want to go ahead with your plans, but you might see a better way to make them happen. So go for it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An old business dispute could re-emerge and possibly affect upcoming negotiations. Consider opening up the situation to include suggestions from others on both sides of the issue.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Some Leos and Leonas might find it somewhat difficult to get their ideas accepted or even considered. But that’s only for a while. Things will soon return to the way you like them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The pace seems to be slowing down from the hectic on-the-job run you recently enjoyed. But be assured that you’re still in the race to pick up new workplace-related goodies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Seasonal changes create opportunities for busy Librans. However, be sure to balance your workload with your personal life so that you don’t overdo it on one end or the other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A former critic could make a surprise turnaround and become a supporter. But if your Scorpion sense suspects a questionable motive, who are the rest of us to doubt it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Data on a new project seems less than dependable. But it might turn out to be just the opposite. Consult with someone who knows how you might best be able to check it out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Capricorneans face many decisions this week, with the Sea Goat’s kids rating high on the consideration scale, especially regarding vacations and upcoming school matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Showing that you care is what Aquarians do so well. It’s your very special skill. And this week, you’ll have several chances to show off that gift for a very special person. Good luck.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 21): That streak of Piscean wariness should serve you well this week should you be among those who come up against a slippery character offering a fishy deal with nothing to back it up.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have an artist’s sense of how to help others see, as you do, the beautiful things about the world.

