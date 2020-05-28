FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island last week agreed to relax special event requirements for the summer season as businesses prepare to safety accommodate patrons.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to a resolution relaxing the resort’s special event requirements this summer as the state’s economic recovery efforts continue.

Town Manager Terry Tieman said a temporary relaxation of special event requirements would allow local businesses to open their doors while maintaining a safe physical distance between staff and customers.

“This allows us to permit additional outdoor seating and outdoor retail space for the commercial district in the town of Fenwick Island during the pandemic,” she said. “This goes right along with what the governor is planning to do in allowing outdoor seating, so this would set up some parameters.”

Tieman said local merchants and restaurateurs had requested the town loosen some of its outdoor event requirements. As part of the resolution, outdoor seating areas, sidewalk displays, and curbside service areas must be located at least 20 feet away from front and side property lines and cannot block sidewalks and passageways, and seating for restaurants offering outdoor seating cannot occupy more than 20% of the total parking spaces available.

“Patrons must be seated at a picnic table or a table with no more than six chairs per table and must maintain a safe distance of no less than twelve feet between tables,” the resolution reads. “Restaurants with existing outdoor seating must also adhere to safe distancing policies with tables and wait service fixtures spaced no less than twelve feet apart and with no more than six chairs per table. Retail fixtures must be spaced twelve feet apart so that appropriate social distancing can be accomplished.”

Businesses seeking a Summer 2020 Special Event Permit must submit an application seven days prior to opening with detailed drawings and physical distancing and sanitation practices to be utilized by the applicant, according to the resolution. The town will not collect fees for special event permits this summer.

“There’s no promise of anybody’s safety with this,” Councilwoman Vicki Carmean said. “It’s personal judgement.”

Delaware retailers and restaurants are scheduled to open their indoor spaces at 30% of stated fire capacity during the first phase of the state’s economic reopening, beginning June 1. In the interim, retail establishments can operate by appointment only, and restaurants and bars can apply to expand outdoor seating capacity when their businesses reopen next month.

“This is another step forward in the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy,” Gov. John Carney said earlier this month. “It’s our hope that these additional steps will safely bring some relief to Delaware businesses and workers who have made real financial sacrifices during this COVID-19 crisis. But as we reopen, Delawareans should stay vigilant. Keep your distance from others. Wear a face covering in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. That’s how we’ll limit community spread of COVID-19 and get Delaware’s economy back going again.”

The council last week also voted to cancel the town’s Junior Lifeguard Program, lifeguard competitions, annual bonfire and Fenwick Flicks movie nights for the summer season.

“This is just because of social distancing,” Tieman said.