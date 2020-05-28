OCEAN CITY — A Colorado man was arrested last weekend after allegedly breaking a window and trying to gain entry to a midtown residence before scrapping with police attempting to arrest him.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence at 54th Street for a burglary that had just occurred. A male witness reported a suspect later identified as Edward Dugan III, 53, of Leadville, Colorado, had broken a window, reached through the broken window and opened the door of his residence.

The witness told police he chased Dugan down 54th Street where he last saw Dugan pushing elevator buttons at a condo. The OCPD officer responded to the area and pushed the elevator open button and located Dugan lying on the floor in the elevator. The officer identified Dugan from his Colorado identification card, but Dugan reportedly told police he was homeless and had no fixed address. The victim positively identified Dugan as the suspect who had broken a window and gained entry to his residence.

The OCPD officer examined the entry to the victim’s residence and found a glass window near the door had been broken. The victim reportedly told police he was asleep when he awoke to the sound of glass breaking. When the victim went to investigate, he found the front door ajar with Dugan allegedly standing on the porch. It was evident Dugan had broken the window pane in the door and reached through to unlock the door, which is when the victim confronted him.

OCPD officers attempted to interview Dugan, but he became belligerent and yelled and made demands for the officers to gather his belongings. He reportedly yelled “what the [expletive deleted] am I arrested for,” and “I didn’t break the [expletive deleted] window,” according to police reports.

Dugan continued to yell loudly, launching into a string of expletives for about 10 minutes while waiting for the police transport vehicle. Dugan was bleeding from his hand, presumably from breaking the glass window. He also had a laceration on his forehead that only bled worse when he banged on the window of the transport vehicle. He was charged with burglary, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and assault.