BERLIN – The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) has named Dr. Kathleen M. Henley its 2020 Young Osteopathic Physician of the year.

Henley completed her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013 and is board certified in family medicine. She joined Atlantic General Hospital in 2016 as a hospitalist to provide inpatient care. In addition to her clinical duties, she serves as the utilization review and clinical documentation improvement physician advisor for Atlantic General. She is the Maryland delegate on the board of trustees for the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Physicians Society and also volunteers on several ACOFP committees.

The ACOFP Young Osteopathic Physician of the Year honors physicians who have made significant contributions to family medicine 2-10 years after entering the specialty.

ALOC Names Coordinator

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City (ALOC) welcomes Robin Chiddo as their new development and event coordinator. She will be responsible for developing funding sources and coordinating outreach and fundraising events for the non-profit.

Chiddo received a B.A. in Communications Studies from the University of Maryland in her hometown of College Park. She is recently retired after 20 years with the university from a career that included relationship building, business development, fundraising, event management, strategic planning, and execution.

“Robin’s experience in her field makes her a natural fit for our Development and Events Coordinator role,” said ALOC Executive Director Rina Thaler. “As a grassroots community arts organization, relationship building is essential. I am confident Robin will help to sustain our close relationships with our corporate partners and donors and enable us to cultivate new community connections.”

Chiddo said, “I walked into the Ocean City Center for the Arts and knew I had found my passion. From the amazing talented artists to classes that cater to every imagination and skill level to the wonderful committed staff, I knew I had to get involved. …”

ER Nurse Of Year Named

SALISBURY — The Maryland chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians recently announced that Gail Lemay of Peninsula Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department was named Emergency Nurse of the Year.

Emergency Nurse of the Year.

Lemay was chosen for her dedication to the Emergency Department over the past 37 years; her passion for emergency nursing and process improvement; and her care for her colleagues, patients and the community.

Lemay is an instructor for the Trauma Team’s Stop the Bleed program, educating the public on how to apply lifesaving aid during traumatic injuries. PRMC’s Stop the Bleed program has provided education to organizations and schools across Delmarva. She also represented Peninsula Regional at a national Nurse Hackathon, where she worked with a team to develop a program to empower inner-city youth to become first responders in their communities.

Peninsula Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Director Angela Brittingham said, “We are very proud that Gail has earned this honor on a statewide level, and it is well-deserved.”

Shuttle Service To Resume

SALISBURY – BayRunner Shuttle, a locally-owned and operated airport shuttle, announced it will re-open operations on the Eastern Shore of Maryland on June 1. This includes travel from and to Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) from Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Salisbury, Cambridge, Easton, and Kent Island. Travelers can book online at bayrunnershuttle.com or call 410-912-6000 to make reservations.

“We know everyone is eager to travel again and our team is committed to ensuring the safety of our drivers and passengers,” said Caroline Presburg, BayRunner Shuttle. “All of our shuttles are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between every trip and drivers and passengers will be required to wear face masks for their protection. While we are anxious to get back on the road again, we want our passengers to have confidence in our operations and the precautions we are taking to keep them safe and healthy.”