One of the streets planned to be overhauled by the Town of Berlin is Harrison Avenue, which connects Broad and Main streets. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Town officials approved a $348,740 street resurfacing contract this week.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Berlin Town Council approved a contract with ECM Corporation for the resurfacing of more than a dozen streets this summer.

“They’re happy to be coming to town,” said Josh Taylor of Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc.

Taylor said the town had received three bids for its resurfacing project and that he recommended awarding the contract to ECM Corporation. Because the company’s bid was so low—more than $100,000 less than the next lowest bid—Taylor reached out the Jessup-based company.

“I made sure they were comfortable with their bid,” he said. “They told me they really wanted to do work in this area.”

Taylor said ECM Corporation had been selected for three of the last four projects he’d worked on in Delmar and that they’d supplied references.

“Everything we’ve heard has been good,” he said.

According to Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood, work should start in early July. Streets identified for mill and overlay include Tingle, Middle, Purnell, Upshur, West Germantown, East Burley, Cape Circle, East Railroad, Flower, Harrison, Bottle Branch and Decatur. Slurry seal and pot hole filling is planned for Showell Street.

Fleetwood said that while some of the streets would be paved in their entirety, others would not.

“The decision to pave an entire street versus partial is based on the condition of the street,” he said.