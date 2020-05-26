File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Three Delaware men were arrested on robbery charges last weekend after randomly jumping a group of juveniles.

On May 23, at 1:22 a.m. Ocean City police were approached by three juvenile males at 2nd Street and Atlantic Ave. The three juvenile males told police that they had just been assaulted and robbed by three males while walking east on Talbot Street. All three victims were evaluated on scene by Ocean City EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

As police were obtaining suspect information, one of the victims observed the suspects on 2nd Street. The suspects fled into the Plim Plaza Hotel. Officers responded to the Plim Plaza hotel and conducted a search of the hotel. Officers located the three suspects inside a hotel room. The three suspects were positively identified and arrested.

The suspects were identified as Jacob B. Watson Jr., 22, of New Castle, Del., Jason D. Gilbert, 22, of Millsboro, Del. and Hassan H. Elabbadi, 20, of New Castle, Del. During the course of the investigation, the items stolen from the victims were recovered.

All three suspects were charged with three counts of Robbery, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of theft $100-$1,500, and one count of theft less than $100. Watson and Elabbadi were both released on their own personal recognizance by a Maryland District Court Commissioner. Gilbert was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond.