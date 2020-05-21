WPS Upper School Receives $500 Grant

by
WPS Upper School Receives $500 Grant

Cato, Inc. marketing representative Gordon Abercrombie (Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) ‘13, Furman University ’17, Clemson MBA ’19) presents a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program grant to the WPS Upper School, graciously accepted by freshman Jack Gardner and eighth grader Ansley Gardner. This year’s grant will be applied toward the Upper School AP Biology program, taught by science teacher Mrs. Jenn Corron (not pictured).