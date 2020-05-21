ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like some people’s idea of a surprise. But you could be in for a pleasant shock when someone finally sends a reply to a request you made so long ago that you almost forgot about it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a time to expect the unexpected. So don’t be surprised if a decision that just recently seemed final suddenly opens up and leaves you with another chance to make an important choice.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Taking a different tack on a work project might rankle some colleagues. But the positive results of your innovative course soon speak for themselves. Celebrate by doing something fun this weekend.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Meeting new associates can be awkward, even if you’re in a high positive phase right now. Best advice: Make them feel comfortable, and you’ll soon forget your own discomfort.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good time for you social Lions to blow-dry your manes, polish your claws and look like the Fabulous Felines you are as you make new friends and influence the influential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Expectations run especially high this week, and you should feel confident in your abilities to take advantage of what might be offered.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A recent flurry of activity leaves you in need of a little breathing space, and you’d be wise to take it. Close family members should have an explanation about an emergency situation that just passed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An insensitive act makes a difficult situation more so. But try not to waste either your physical or emotional energies in anger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It’s a good time to look into that training program or college course you’ve been considering. You might have a good place to use those sharpened skills sooner rather than later

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Education dominates much of your aspect during this week. You might want to start checking out those summer session courses that could help advance your career plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Progress often comes in fits and starts. But at least you’re moving straight ahead with no backsliding. You should soon be able to pick up the pace and reach your goals in due time.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be wary of a deal that gives confusing answers to your questions. Remember: It’s always risky swimming in unknown waters, so you need all the help you can get to stay on course.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of bringing people together and creating close friendships wherever you go.

