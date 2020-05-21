The Plimhimmon Hotel fire on Nov. 21, 1962, was one of the biggest ever fought by the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company.

The Plimhimmon, a Victorian structure built in 1894, was the town’s largest hotel and at the time of the fire was being further enlarged. Although many confuse this blaze with the Boardwalk arsons that took place a decade later, the Plimhimmon was a victim of a human error. Most accounts place the blame on the careless use of soldering equipment by construction workers.

Over 400 firemen from 11 fire companies fought to save the downtown area, and crowds stood on the beach and watched as flames rose high above the old Boardwalk landmark. As dawn broke over Ocean City, the Plimhimmon was a smoldering ruin, although a rear section was saved and exists today.

In 1963, the Plim Plaza was built on the site. It includes a reconstruction of the famous tower that graced its illustrious predecessor.

Photo courtesy Gerald Uhlan