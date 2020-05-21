Things I Like – May 22, 2020

by

A dry and sunny extended forecast

Boardwalk graduation parade plans

Listening to music during yard work

Island Creamery after a Berlin bike ride

Looking forward to youth sports again

Busy bird houses

Managing our 12-year-old’s desire for independence

An empty washing machine and dryer

Friday night carryout

A unique house paint color

When trust is confirmed

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.