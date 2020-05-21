Kiwanis Club Presents Scholarship To Gabrielle Izzett

The Class of 2020 is graduating, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped official ceremonies, but not the awarding of Kiwanis Club scholarships. One of the scholarship was presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President, Roy Foreman to  Gabrielle Izzett, president of the Stephen Decatur Key Club who will attend Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. and play on the women’s soccer team.