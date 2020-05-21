Devine J. Lynch

BERLIN — A Delaware man was arrested last week and charged with heroin distribution after a two-month investigation revealed he was allegedly distributing the drug throughout northern Worcester County and Sussex County.

Last Thursday, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team concluded a two-month investigation of Devine Jakar Lynch, 24, of Dagsboro, who was suspected of distributing heron and a heroin-fentanyl mixture throughout northern Worcester County. During surveillance, Lynch was observed as a passenger in a vehicle that was subsequently stopped by members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team.

Lynch fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended. Lynch was found in possession of 306 individually-wrapped bags of heroin, which were seized by investigators. Lynch was charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute heroin, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order was committed to the Worcester County Jail without bond.

A subsequent search and seizure warrant was executed at a motel room Lynch had been utilizing and an additional 351 individually-wrapped bags of heroin were located and seized. Investigator were familiar with Lynch as a result of a previous investigation conducted by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team.

Following that investigation in December 2019, Lynch was charged with various drug-related offenses for which he is currently awaiting trial. In the latest investigation which culminated with Lynch’s arrest last week, the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit and the Ocean City Police Department.

“I am extremely proud of our criminal enforcement team and the allied agencies who assisted in this investigation,” said Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. “Their tireless work has helped take a large amount of heroin out the hands of those suffering from this addiction. These complex investigations help keep our Worcester County residents safe.”