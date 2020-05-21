Blacksmith’s New Deck Plans Move Forward BERLIN – Plans for the addition of more outdoor seating at Blacksmith Restaurant and Bar are moving forward.At a meeting Wednesday, the Berlin Historic District Commission approved plans for a deck at the Blacksmith but asked the restaurant’s connections to return with details about the roof planned for the outdoor seating space. The changes are… Read more »

Board Approves Globe Liquor License, Several Others SNOW HILL – Officials granted new beer, wine and liquor licenses to a variety of local establishments this week.The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved licenses for The Globe in Berlin as well as several hotels and a few new restaurants in Ocean City this week.In Berlin, the board approved a beer, wine…

DiNardo Foundation Aims To Ensure Equal Opportunity To Medical Care BERLIN – A new foundation honoring a local physician is expected to benefit community members who cannot afford necessary medical care.On Dec. 22, Ignatius "Iggy" DiNardo, 62, a local physician and hospitalist at Atlantic General Hospital, passed away suddenly on his way to a family vacation in Mexico.Since that time, Iggy's widow, Joanie, and his…