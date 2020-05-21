Decatur Diner Provides Bagged Lunch To Call Centers & Fire Departments

Decatur Diner Provides Bagged Lunch To Call Centers & Fire Departments

Ocean City Elementary fourth grade student Lily Rados assisted her father Matt Rados, co-owner of Decatur Diner, in providing bagged lunches to local 911 call centers and fire departments in Ocean City, West Ocean City Berlin, and Ocean Pines. Over 100 lunches were delivered. Later in the week, she helped with deliveries to local police stations as well. She is pictured with her father and members of the Ocean City Fire Company.  Submitted Photos