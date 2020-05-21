The Globe owner Bryan Brushmiller stands behind the bar under construction at the Broad Street business this week. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – Officials granted new beer, wine and liquor licenses to a variety of local establishments this week.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved licenses for The Globe in Berlin as well as several hotels and a few new restaurants in Ocean City this week.

In Berlin, the board approved a beer, wine and liquor license for The Globe that will allow the restaurant to serve drinks at two bars inside as well as a third bar planned for an outdoor seating area behind the building. The historic building was purchased by Burley Oak Brewing Company’s Bryan Brushmiller last fall and has been undergoing renovations ever since.

Brushmiller’s wife Nicole told the board that as envisioned, The Globe would feature a bar on the first floor, as it had in the past, as well as a bar on the second floor and a small bar outside in the former staff parking area behind the building. Board member Charles Nichols expressed concern about the bar in the planned outdoor seating area, which is not yet completely fenced in.

Brushmiller pointed out that because of health concerns, patrons would be more interested in outdoor seating going forward. She added that the bar itself would only be eight seats and would provide space for staff outside.

“It would give us added security to oversee the patrons while they’re outside,” she said.

Attorney Chris Woodley said the outdoor area would be completely enclosed.

“It’s a good location for outdoor seating because it’s mostly commercial property in that area,” he said.

BLC Chairman William Esham, who made the motion to approve the license request, pointed out that the Berlin Historic District Commission would still need to approve the outdoor seating area.

At Wednesday’s meeting the board also approved license transfers for the Crawl Street Tavern, to be located at 501 S. Baltimore Ave. in Ocean City, the Route 50 Taphouse at the Francis Scott Key and Duck In II in Snow Hill.

The board approved new licenses for the Cambria Hotel, the Fenwick Inn Hotel and the Hilton Tru Hotel in Ocean City as well as licenses for Sunset Island Bar & Grill, Casita Linda and Annabelle’s Barbecue and Creamery. Sunset Island Bar & Grill will replace what was recently known as Sanibel’s at Sunset Island, while Casita Linda, which opened on Baltimore Avenue last year, will now be able to serve beer and wine. Annabelle’s Barbecue and Creamery, which will be located on 64th Street, is owned by Ross Bergey but managed by John Trader, owner of Liquid Assets in Ocean City and Our Harvest in Fenwick Island.