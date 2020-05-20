Pictured, from left, are Greg, Lilly, Iggy, Madeline and Joanie DiNardo. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A new foundation honoring a local physician is expected to benefit community members who cannot afford necessary medical care.

On Dec. 22, Ignatius “Iggy” DiNardo, 62, a local physician and hospitalist at Atlantic General Hospital, passed away suddenly on his way to a family vacation in Mexico.

Since that time, Iggy’s widow, Joanie, and his three children – Greg, Madeline and Lilly – have heard countless stories of his compassion and generosity from family, friends, colleagues and patients.

“In one story, my dad’s coworker mentioned how my dad went the extra mile,” Greg said. “There were a number of patients who couldn’t afford their prescriptions, and he would reach into his own pocket to help. We thought, ‘How could we do that on a larger scale to make an impact and continue his legacy?’”

It was those stories that inspired the family to create the Ignatius DiNardo Foundation, which will provide financial assistance to individuals in Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex counties who cannot afford necessary medical care and treatment for chronic and life-threatening diseases.

Partnering with Atlantic General Hospital and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Greg said the foundation will be able to identify patients and community member who have exhausted all other resources.

“We are continuing his legacy by making sure people have an equal opportunity to get the care they need, so they can focus on whatever disease or health issue they are battling,” he said.

Greg noted a five-member committee will submit recommendations to the foundation, which will then make the final determination as to who receives its financial assistance.

“Because we have partnered with the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, there are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds we raise will go to patients in need.”

Since launching the nonprofit last week, Greg said family, friends, coworkers and community members have made donations to the Ignatius DiNardo Foundation through its website. In the coming year, Greg said the goal is to raise at least $100,000 and help between 20 and 50 individuals.

“Right now, we are trying to get the word out,” he said. “We are also looking to form partnerships with other hospitals, medical practices and doctors.”

Greg said the foundation is well on its way to helping the community that his father came to know and love.

Born in Baltimore, Iggy graduated valedictorian of Loyola Blakefield in 1975 before completing his undergraduate and medical degrees at Georgetown University.

Following graduation, Iggy completed his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. A four-year commitment with the National Health Service Corps then brought him to Princess Anne. During his time on the Eastern Shore, Iggy reconnected with Joanie Clark and the couple married in 1988.

Soon after settling in Salisbury, Iggy opened an internal medicine practice, Huddleston and DiNardo, PA. Over the years, he cared for many patients at various hospitals and received numerous awards, including Patients’ Choice Awards and Compassionate Doctor Recognition.

Beyond his private practice, Iggy served as a hospitalist at Atlantic General Hospital from 2010 until his death. He also developed his own consulting company – Coastal Internal Medicine – where he served as an expert witness for workers’ compensation, medical legal and personal injury cases.

“He was a great person that always cared tremendously for others,” his son said. “That led to him being a great doctor because he didn’t see patients as a number. He took the time to get to know them and he treated them with respect. He touched a lot of people on the Eastern Shore.”

For more information on the Ignatius DiNardo Foundation, or to donate, visit dinardofoundation.org.