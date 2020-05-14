ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be a bit shaken by a friend’s request. But before the Lamb leaps to conclusions, insist on a full explanation. You still might say no, but at least you’ll know what you’re saying no to.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Seeing red over those nasty remarks by someone with an ax to grind? Of course you are. So get out there and give your supporters the facts they need to get the truth out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A changing situation should get you to reassess your vacation plans and make any adjustments as soon as possible. And don’t fret — the change most likely will turn out for the better.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t put off dealing with any negative feelings that might be left over from a recent confrontation. The sooner all is resolved, the sooner you can move forward with fewer complications.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Leos and Leonas might feel the urge to redecorate their dens, and that can turn into a good opportunity to strengthen family ties by putting the whole pride to work to make it happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Look for the most efficient way to get a job done quickly and well. Taking more time than you need to make it look more challenging is a short-sighted move you might regret later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A pesky problem should be dealt with immediately so you can put your time and effort into something more important. Someone from your past could have significant news for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A workplace situation becomes a lot more bothersome than you’d expected. Be careful not to be pulled into all that anger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Cheer up, lonely lovers, wherever you are. Just when you thought you’d been deleted from Cupid’s database, the chubby cherub proves that’s just not so. Congratulations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A casual relationship could take a more serious turn. Are you ready for it? Your stars say you are. Paired Sea Goats also will find a renewed richness in their relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Meeting a collaborator with new ideas seems to be a dream come true. But for both your sakes, be sure all your legal i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before you start working together.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 21): A romantic overture flatters the usually unflappable Fish. But since it’s a sincere from-the-heart gesture, go ahead and enjoy it. A minor health problem responds well to treatment.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have the warm heart of a Taurean and the sensitivity of a Gemini. You would make a wonderful leader. So go ahead: Run for office.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.