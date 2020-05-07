Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955.

The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.

The lower end of the Boardwalk would remain concrete until it was replaced with wood during the late-1990s.

Photo courtesy Bob Burns