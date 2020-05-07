BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Association will host a webinar addressing community flooding next week.

In an effort to increase flood readiness, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and various state agencies to organize a webinar for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 via Facebook Live.

“Ocean Pines is working diligently on educating our community on way to not only protect their homes during storm water events but also to protect against standing water issues,” said Colby Phillips, director of amenities and operational logistics for OPA. “Drainage and flood problems have been ongoing for decades and it is the goal of the team to work to improve what we are able to. This webinar is one of those steps we are taking to keep the community informed.”

Phillips told the OPA board during an online meeting Saturday that she and Director of Marketing and Public Relations Josh Davis had been working with representatives from FEMA, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and other state agencies to put together a flood readiness presentation. Though it was initially meant to be a public meeting, the event has been moved online as a result of COVID-19.

“We’re going to push back the live event, in person, into the fall,” Phillips said.

To access the May 12 webinar, or for more information on the event, visit the Ocean Pines Association Facebook page. To submit questions in advance, email them to cphillips@oceanpines.org.