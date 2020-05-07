Sgt. Chip Green is pictured on his mount, Benson, during the summer of 2017. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The community has lost a treasure with the sudden passing of longtime Ocean City Police Sgt. Charles “Chip” Green, a familiar face for years on the Boardwalk with his mount Benson.

Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro this week announced with a heavy heart Green passed away on Wednesday at the age of 47. Green, originally from Hampstead, Md., joined the OCPD as a seasonal officer in 1994 and worked for the department for four summers before being hired full-time in 1998.

Green quickly moved up the ranks, being promoted to Private-First Class in 2003 and Corporal in 2015. On Jan. 1, he was promoted again to sergeant. During Green’s 22-year career, he had primarily been assigned to the patrol division and was currently the supervisor and assistant coordinator of the mounted unit. He and his mount Benson had been icons on the Boardwalk for the past 10 years and he always went above and beyond for the unit and was constantly finding ways to make the horse and rider a better team.

“His passion to the unit and dedication of being an instructor has expanded the unit to what it is today,” said OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro this week.

Most recently, Green and Benson competed in the Horses Healing Maryland Military Mounted Police competition at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium and he and Benson and the OCPD team brought back several ribbons. Green was always eager to showcase the OCPD horses and riders at community events such as Winterfest of Lights, Special Olympics Torch Run, the Polar Bear Plunge, Cones with Cops and the annual mounted unit open house.

According to an OCPD release, Green had a zest for life and when he wasn’t on patrol or tending to the horses, he was most likely traveling the world. He was always on an adventure where he would ski, scuba dive or explore something new.

“Chip, we will miss your stories, jokes and your laugh,” the OCPD statement reads. “We thank you for everything you have done for us and our community. The number of lives you and Benson have impacted on the Boardwalk over the years is immeasurable and will not be forgotten.”

The news of Green’s passing this week spread quickly through the local law enforcement and first-responder community. The OCPD Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 10 urged the community to remember Green and his family in their prayers.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we are informing everyone of the passing of Sgt. Charles (Chip) Green early this morning,” the FOP statement reads. “He will be dearly missed. Keep Chip, his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Ocean City Firefighter-Paramedic Unit IAFF 4069 recalled Green’s serious police work and this role as an ambassador to countless residents and visitors over the years with Benson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue of the Ocean City Police Department Lodge 10 as we mourn the loss of Sgt. Charles (Chip) Green,” the IAFF statement reads. “Sgt. Green at times responded to the most tragic and chaotic moments of people’s lives, but he did so with integrity, compassion and empathy, doing his part to serve and protect his community. He made many folks, young and old, smile and made their vacation when they could pet one of the horses he rode on the mounted unit.”

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office also fondly recalled Green and his years of service to the community.

“Sgt. Green’s loss saddens our entire community,” the statement read. “Sgt. Green and his horse Benson were a tandem on the Boardwalk. They were a presence that not only kept our officers safe, they were in inspiration to everyone that had the pleasure of being in their company. Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Ocean City Police Department. RIP Sgt. Green. You will be deeply missed sir.”