SALISBURY – Wicomico County officials voted this week to approve two agreements that will allow a water main extension project to move forward near the airport.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted 5-2 to approve both a water system agreement and a pre-annexation agreement between Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury, allowing a water main extension project to proceed near the Salisbury Regional Airport.

Last November, the Maryland Board of Public Works awarded the county $4.4 million in grants and low-interest loans to extend a water main from the Wor-Wic Community College water tower – owned by the City of Salisbury – to the airport campus. Officials said the project would enhance fire protection service in the area, address water quality issues at the airport and increased development potential at the airport’s business park.

Before construction could begin, however, the city required a pre-annexation agreement and water system agreement for the extension of water utility service to the airport.

In April, the county council voted 4-3, with Councilmen John Cannon, Bill McCain and Josh Hastings opposed, to table to two agreements until a hearing or town hall could be arranged for nearby property owners. At the time, Councilman Joe Holloway said many residents near the airport were concerned about future annexation into the city.

“The citizens on that side of the county heard about this pre-annexation agreement and they do not know exactly what that means,” he said. “I think you need public hearings on this or you can have a town hall to explain it. That’s why I’m asking for a vote to table.”

Last week, the Wicomico County Airport Commission held a virtual public forum to explain the project and respond to questions and concerns surrounding the project and its two agreements.

On Tuesday, however, Holloway made a motion to hold an in-person public hearing on the matter once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“The county council didn’t have a town hall meeting, the airport commission did,” he said “And there are still some questions. I’m not so sure all the questions were answered.”

Holloway’s motion failed 4-3 with Holloway, Council President Larry Dodd and Councilwoman Nicole Acle in favor of an in-person public hearing.

“Resolutions do not require public hearings, and the town hall forum that we had last week was a much better forum than a public hearing because people can ask questions and get their questions answered,” McCain said. “All a public hearing does is give people an opportunity to send in emails … We don’t discuss anything at a public hearing.”

After Holloway’s motion, Cannon then made a motion to remove both agreements from the table.

“I think we’ve had enough discussion on this topic,” he said.

In reference to the pre-annexation agreement, both Dodd and Holloway said residents in their districts continued to express their concerns.

McCain, however, said both the county and city worked together to add language to the pre-annexation agreement that would appease property owners near the airport. He noted that a clause in the document would not allow any annexation for another 30 years.

“There is no annexation taking place of any property and these agreements are only pertinent to the airport,” he said.

After a lengthy discussion about the procedure for removing resolutions from the table, the council voted 5-2, with Holloway and Dodd opposed, to approve both agreements.

“I think there’s been enough parameters put in place to meet the concerns the public has,” Hastings said.

The council’s approval of the two agreements this week will allow the county to begin construction on the water main.