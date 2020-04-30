ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The Lamb is usually excited about taking on a new challenge. But if that’s a touch of doubt you’re feeling, maybe it’s you telling yourself to go slow on this until you learn more about it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Accepting new commitments when you haven’t yet finished the batch on hand could be a bit rash. Better to ease up on the new ones until you get further along with your current lot.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Try to be more open-minded in working toward a resolution of that standoff between yourself and a colleague or family member. A little flexibility now could work to your advantage later.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Some people might be anxious about your plans. So you need to take time to explain what you expect to do and how you expect do it. And don’t forget to ask for suggestions.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Dealing with an unfamiliar problem can be difficult. The wisest course you can take is to ask for advice from those who have been where you are and have come through it. Good luck.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Tackle a frustrating job problem by considering possibilities you might have ignored before. This reassures colleagues you’re serious about finding a solution, even if it’s not totally yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct, 22): Your balanced approach to life proves to be helpful this week when someone you care for needs your spiritual comfort, while someone else benefits from your tough-love practicality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Once again, you’re likely to be asked to keep a secret for someone. But do you really want to do so? Be honest with yourself and with your needs before you make any such commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Taking a more direct approach from the more diplomatic one you’ve used before could make a difference in finally resolving a too-long-held disagreement. Try it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Being asked for advice is flattering to the Sea Goat, who has a habit of saying the right thing. This time, expect someone to be especially impressed and to act on that sentiment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): With a number of pressures easing, your project could be making a lot more progress than you expected by this time. That’s great news. But don’t let yourself be distracted; stay with it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): An interesting challenge looms that could be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Discuss this with colleagues who might want to join with you.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your heart is always open to offer loving concern for others. And they, in turn, reach out to complete the circle.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.