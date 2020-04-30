Juvenile Grey Seal Released After Putting On 30 Pounds ASSATEAGUE — A juvenile grey seal rescued from the beach in Assateague State Park in late February was quietly released from the same area on Wednesday after spending two months rehabilitating at the National Aquarium.The grey seal, known now affectionately as Huckleberry Finn was released by a core team of National Aquarium Animal Rescue staff… Read more »

Hotel Developer Seeks More Time For Bayside Boardwalk Funding; Cambria Planning To Open This Summer OCEAN CITY — A downtown hotel developer's plea to defer a $165,000 contribution to Ocean City for the cost of constructing a bayside boardwalk along the waterfront was not approved this week, but the request did not fall on deaf ears.For the last four years, the new Cambria Hotel along the waterfront at 1st Street…

Proprietors Kick Off Donation Drive To Help Families In Need WEST OCEAN CITY – A local family's effort to collect food and baby supplies for those in need gained the attention and support of community members this week.Since Monday, Justin and Brittney Acita – proprietors of Pickles Pub and Sello's Italian Oven & Bar – have been busy collecting donations for local families in need.After…