Things I Like – May 1, 2020

My son’s love of a hooded sweatshirt

Helping people when possible

Reliving Michael Jordan’s career

Family meals for carryout these days

A new shovel

Watching the NFL Draft

Grilling out with a beer in hand

Videos from teachers to their students

Looking forward to beach days

Apologizing when it’s due

A game of “Horse” with my kids

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.