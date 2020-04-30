Woman Arrested Again

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges last week, marking her third arrest in about two weeks.

Around 8 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a residence on Caroline Street. The caller advised Tatiana Foreman, 33, of Ocean City, was attempting to enter his residence.

OCPD officers were familiar with Foreman, who had been arrested twice in the span of a couple of days, once for causing a scene at an uptown shopping center parking lot and a second time for running naked on the Boardwalk.

According to police reports, the caller told Ocean City Communications Foreman attempted to open a window at his unit multiple times and every time he closed it, she opened it again. When OCPD officers arrived on scene, they observed Foreman on the balcony of the residence on Caroline Street and ordered her to walk down the steps. Foreman complied and came down to meet with the officers and was detained in handcuffs.

When asked what she was doing on the property, Foreman told the officers she had been released from jail that day and had given the Caroline Street residence to the judge as the address at which she would be staying, according to police reports. Foreman reportedly told police because the judge signed off on her release, she must be allowed to stay at that address. Officers attempted to explain just because she gave the court an address did not give her the right to enter a residence through a window, to which she continually rolled her eyes and said, “but the judge signed off on it,” according to police reports.

Foreman was arrested for burglary and trespassing. Records indicate she had been officially trespassed from the Caroline Street residence in late March and again in early April before last week’s incident. Since Foreman has returned to Ocean City from Baltimore, she has had seven encounters with the OCPD and three total arrests.

Assault Arrest After Incident

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested on assault charges last week after allegedly slamming a door on a male victim during a domestic dispute.

Around 7 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on Tunnel Avenue for a reported domestic incident involving a woman slamming a door on a man who was injured. The officer arrived and met with the suspect, identified as Annette Ferrell, 56, of Ocean City, and the male victim.

The victim reportedly told police Ferrell was angry at him because of a dispute they had the night before and that she asked him to leave. The victim told police Ferrell told him to leave and to remove his tools from her vehicle. When the victim walked back to the unit while still on the phone with 911, Ferrell reportedly blocked him from entering the unit and slammed the door with the victim’s hands and foot still in the doorway, according to police reports. The victim reportedly had a cut on his right hand with peeling flesh and a bruise on his left hand near his knuckles.

The victim also complained of pain in his toes and foot. Based on the evidence and testimony, Ferrell was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Domestic Assault Charge

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on assault charges last week after allegedly hitting his girlfriend during a dispute over being cooped up in the house during the current health crisis.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on Seaweed Lane for a reported domestic incident. A female victim had called 911 to report he boyfriend, later identified as Oludare Decou, 32, of Ocean City, was trashing her house.

OCPD officers arrived and met with the victim, who told police Decou had already left the area. According to police reports, the couple had been in a verbal argument that had turned physical. The victim’s lower lip was reportedly swollen and red and had been bleeding and she also had abrasions on the left side of her neck, according to police reports.

While officers were speaking with the victim, Decou reportedly drove by in a vehicle and the victim identified him. OCPD officers followed Decou and pulled him over a short time later.

When asked what caused the argument, Decou reportedly told police the couple was having difficulty getting along while being trapped in the house because of the health crisis and that the victim knew how to push his buttons. OCPD officers determined Decou was the primary aggressor in the altercation and he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.