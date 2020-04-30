Grant Funds Art Classes

OCEAN CITY – The Art League of Ocean City is providing a series of free online art classes specially designed for youth who are learning from home. The free classes are funded in part by an emergency grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

“It is vitally important that we keep area students engaged in creative learning while schools are closed and classes go online,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “We thank the Community Foundation for their vision in helping us fund free online art classes so these students can continue to learn from home.

“While this grant funds our free classes for now, every bit of support we receive would help us continue to offer art classes at no charge,” Thaler continued. “Please consider donating to our COVID-19 Emergency Operating Fund on our website.”

Every week starts off with a free “Monday Storytime” where a member of the community reads a children’s story on the Art League’s Facebook page. Each story will be accompanied by a craft project that relates to it using commonly found objects. Storytime premieres at 10 a.m. every Monday and is available on Facebook all day.

National Tenant Signed

SALISBURY – Principal Chris Davis recently brokered the lease of 60,000 square feet within 2305 Northwood Drive in Salisbury.

The completion of this deal marks the entrance of another national tenant into the Salisbury real estate market. Canada Dry Distribution Company of Wilmington is a beverage distributer based out of New Jersey and will occupy the space on Northwood Drive beginning in spring of 2020.

“We are happy to have played a role in bringing another large business to Salisbury,” said landlord Jeff Wade. “I’ve worked with Chris for a long time and his knowledge of the real estate market on a local and regional level always proves to be a huge resource in navigating transactions. He and his NAI Coastal team played an essential role in leasing a large portion of our building.”

Therapist Added

BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling in Berlin has announced the addition of a new therapist to its clinical team.

Courtney Herring is a Licensed Graduate Professional Counselor, who has experience working with diverse populations. She has worked with children, adolescents and adults in group and individual settings.

Herring holds a Masters of Clinical Psychology with a specialization in Clinical Counseling from Capella University. She has a history of doing Applied Behavior Analysis with developmentally delayed children as well as working with teens and adults who have co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues. Her other areas of expertise include Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), depression, anxiety, trauma, and attachment disorders.

During this time of crisis, Herring is accepting new referrals and therapy services are grant-funded, therefore there is no charge to clients. Worcester Youth has also formed a partnership with the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund and the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association to support therapy services for those in this industry. If you are with this association and want therapy, please call to see if Courtney would be a good fit for your needs. The agency has been conducting teletherapy throughout the Covid-19 crisis and is currently accepting clients.

Bank Donates To Funds

SALISBURY — First Shore Federal is contributing $10,000 to help the nonprofit organizations on the Lower Eastern Shore that are impacted by COVID-19. Funds will be split, with $5,000 going to United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore’s LIVE UNITED Response Fund and the remaining $5,000 to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“The negative impact of COVID 19, from both a health and economic standpoint, has been severe. First Shore Federal believes that United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore are outstanding organizations which will serve the needs of our local non-profit community during this crisis. We are honored and obligated to join in that effort,” said Marty Neat, President & CEO of First Shore Federal.

With many people facing limited personal resources due to situations like unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit services are in greater demand, which will quickly deplete funding and resources. Contributions provided through these funds will help to keep local nonprofits operating.

“First Shore Federal was one of the original organizations to help establish what is now UWLES, and we are eternally grateful for their continued dedication and support of our community,” said Pam Gregory, President and CEO of UWLES. “Through partnerships like this, we are able to continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community.”