SALISBURY – A county councilman defended himself this week after being called out for his comments regarding a new Pittsville library branch.

In a public comment portion of Tuesday’s Wicomico County Council meeting, resident William Wallace shared his concerns regarding comments made in an April 7 meeting of the legislative body.

At the time, Wicomico Public Library Executive Director Ashley Teagle issued a letter to the county council regarding plans for a new Pittsville branch, which is currently located in a portable trailer off Old Ocean City Road. She said the proposed site, a former John’s Auto Body shop, would not have enough space to serve to the community.

“The proposed location is 3,655 square feet,” she wrote. “When taken into consideration the basic needs of the library, I determined the new Pittsville branch should be 6,512 square feet. This would anticipate future growth on the east side of the county and the needs of the community.”

Teagle told the council the library would need enough space to accommodate library collections, a meeting room, a branch manager’s office, restrooms and storage rooms. She said the construction of a new library would cost roughly $3,256,000, but noted the county could be eligible state library capital grants that would cover up to 86% of the project.

“With the uncertainty of the Kirwan Commission and COVID-19 on local budgets, I feel it is important we keep in mind the state offers significant assistance with library facilities,” she wrote. “However, these grants prioritize projects that are owned by the county. The current proposed lease agreement for the body shop completely blocks the library from applying for any state funds.”

At the time, Councilman Joe Holloway, who represents residents on the east side of the county, shared his frustration with Teagle’s comments.

“The people on the east side have worked really hard trying to find a building to expand the library, and I do want to thank the county executive for his attention to that,” he said. “I guess some people are never satisfied.”

Holloway said it wasn’t clear if the county executive would support the construction of a new library, but argued the proposed site would offer more room for the Pittsville branch than the current location.

“I hope her letter doesn’t throw a monkey wrench into the people on the east side getting a new library branch,” he said.

In a letter to the council this week, Wallace said his concerns surrounded Holloway’s statements at the April 7 meeting.

“I would like to express offense at Councilmember Holloway’s dismissive response to executive director Ashley Teagle of Wicomico Public Library and the value of her professional input on the capital project for her organization,” he wrote. “As Councilmember Cannon saliently pointed out at the same April 7 meeting, it is common practice to consult with an organization’s leadership, for example, board of education and the sheriff’s department, regarding the capital projects and expansions related to their organizations. Why then would Councilman Holloway so derisively disregard the practical critiques offered by Ms. Teagle? … Once more, I take particular umbrage with the use of the phrase ‘throw a monkey wrench’ when referring to a black woman, Director Teagle, who Councilman Holloway has met on more than one occasion and should know to consider his words more carefully when referring to her.”

Holloway responded this week, saying, “If he knew much about my life and my past, he would know I’m very sensitive to any kind of statement that would insult anyone as far as a racial slur … I apologize if I offended anybody. That wasn’t my intent.”

Councilwoman Nicole Acle also came to Holloway’s defense.

“I don’t believe it was Councilman Holloway’s intention to insult with the phrase ‘to throw a monkey wrench,’” she said. “The phrase can be found in just about every dictionary, either referencing to an actual type of wrench itself or a disruption, as I believe Councilman Holloway intended.”