OCEAN CITY — While the start of the summer season remains in question, the new management team at Trimper’s Rides continues to move forward with renovations at the historic amusement park.

Since 1890, the Trimper family has owned and operated the historic Trimper’s Rides amusement park and other businesses at the south end of the Boardwalk, collectively known as Windsor Resort Inc. At different times during the park’s rich 125-year-plus history, various branches of the Trimper family, extending out in a long family tree from founder Daniel B. Trimper and his wife Margaret, have managed the park.

In March, it was announced a new management team at Trimper’s Rides, led by direct descendants of Daniel B. Trimper, was taking over the daily operations of the iconic amusement park. This week, the Trimper family announced in a statement the new management team is preparing the park to open as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

The management team promised a new look this summer with 10 new rides and renovated old favorites at Trimper’s Rides, the oldest continuously family-owned and operated amusement park in the country. Visitors this summer can expect fundamental improvements to the guest experience including a new “thrill pass” swipe card, “pay one price” wristbands available day and night and free WiFi in the park.

Also as part of the revitalization of the historic park, new food and beverage outlets are planned, including a special events party room. Plans also include improving the quality of the meal options available in the park.

Hoping to build on the historical appeal of some of its longest-existing attractions, the new management team, along with some longtime staff and new management team members, are researching their own archives along with the archives of the Maryland and Worcester County Historical Societies, to ensure the ongoing renovations are historically accurate while, at the same time, introducing modern technology and conveniences.

“It’s a privilege to lead this revitalization project and ensure the future success of such an iconic part of Ocean City,” said Windsor Resort board members Antoinette Bruno and Scott Savage said in a statement.

Also announced was the addition of new General Manager Mike O’Neill, a 25-year veteran of the amusement park industry.

“The park will have a fresh new look, new rides, new uniforms and new games,” he said. “I’m excited to see the transformation of Trimper’s Rides.”