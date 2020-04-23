Beating, Choking Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested this month on first-degree assault and other charges after allegedly beating and choking a female victim during a domestic argument.

Around 10:50 a.m. on April 6, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives responded to a trailer park at 134th Street to follow up on a domestic assault from the night prior. The officers met with the female victim who reported told police she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Neal Herrell, 38, of Ocean City, during a domestic argument. According to police reports, Herrell allegedly threatened to kill the victim and choked her to the point she lost consciousness.

The victim reportedly had a protective order against Herrell and when OCPD officers arrived, Herrell was seen walking away from the residence. Herrell reportedly told police he was walking away because he knew he was not supposed to be near the victim and that the couple was on their way to the courthouse to get the protective order cleared up that day.

According to police reports, the victim told officers Herrell had accused her of cheating on him and grew angry and told her to drop the protective order against him. Herrell allegedly told the victim he would kill her if she did not drop the protective order against him and then said, “In fact, I’m gonna kill you now,” according to police reports.

Herrell then allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and threw her against a wall, according to police reports. When the victim fell to the ground in a fetal position, Herrell then allegedly punched and kicked her all over her body. The victim said Herrell grabbed her by the neck again and pushed his thumbs into her throat until she started to see white starts and then she lost consciousness.

The victim said she was uncertain just how long she was unconscious. According to police reports, the victim told officers that throughout the alleged assault, Herrell expressed several times he was both willing and able to kill her. OCPD officers examined the victim, who was reportedly covered in bruises over her entire body. The victim had several dark bruises on her legs and shoulders and arms in addition to red fingerprint marks on both sides of her neck.

According to police reports, the incident was the third time since January that OCPD officers had responded to an incident where Herrell allegedly assaulted the victim. Based on the evidence, Herrell was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and violation of a protective order.

x

First-Degree Assault Charge

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault last week after allegedly strangling and beating his girlfriend during a dispute over money.

Around 11:45 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a reported domestic assault at an apartment complex near 12th Street. Upon arrival, the officers met with a female victim who was bleeding from her mouth, arm and thumb and also had obvious red marks on her neck, according to police reports.

The victim told police she had allegedly been assaulted by her boyfriend during an argument over his request for her to transfer money to his bank account. The victim reportedly told White she would make the bank transfer, but she wanted to have a cup of coffee and a cigarette first. At that point, White became irate and smacked the victim on the right side of her face and began strangling her with both hands until she went unconscious, according to police reports.

When the victim regained consciousness, White reportedly apologized but she told him to leave. At first, White refused to leave, but ultimately did leave and the victim locked the door behind him. He then returned a short time later and banged on the door while yelling to the victim to let him back in. White then picked up a chair from the patio and broke a window gain entry to the residence.

According to police reports, once back inside White told the victim he was going to throw out all of her food. When the victim attempted to stop him, he reportedly pushed her out of the way and punched her in the mouth. White also pulled her to the floor and continued to punch her in the mouth, according to police reports. When the victim attempted to call the police, White allegedly stole her phone, but ultimately left the residence.

While police were interviewing the victim, White reportedly called her phone multiple times. White reportedly told the victim he was going to kill himself and told her to meet him at a convenience store in West Ocean City when the police left. OCPD officers spent much of the day searching for White to arrest him for assault, and also to potentially prevent a suicide. He was later found in the area of 12th Street and was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.