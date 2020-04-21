File Photo

SNOW HILL – County approval of additional sewer capacity for Frontier Town Campground is expected to allow expansion plans to proceed.

The Worcester County Commissioners on April 14 approved a request for 38 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) from Frontier Town, which will allow for the addition of 112 campsites. Though county staff highlighted concerns regarding excessive daily flows associated with the Frontier Town Water Park, the commissioners said that was a separate issue.

“I am satisfied that they are working diligently to correct that issue with the water park,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said. “Although it is the same property I’m not sure this EDU allotment has anything to do with the actual water park issue.”

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Shannahan told the commissioners Frontier Town had asked to purchase 38 EDUs to serve an additional 112 campsites. The request was initially submitted last year but no decision was made because the county’s standard sewer flow calculations were pending adoption. The standards were approved in December, however, and in March the Worcester County Technical Review Committee (TRC) looked at plans for the campground expansion.

“Among other comments the TRC found that the campground expansion plans cannot proceed unless additional sewer capacity is allocated to the property and there is currently no available undesignated sanitary capacity in the southern part of the Mystic Harbour service area,” Shannahan said.

He added that last fall county officials discovered that Frontier Town’s water park was exceeding its permitted average daily flow by 252%. Shannahan said that, coupled with the lack of capacity in the southern portion of the service area, kept the Worcester County Sewer Committee from supporting the request for 38 EDUs.

Mitrecic said he’d spoken to Frontier Town’s attorney and was satisfied that the company was looking into the water park issue.

“They’ve flown experts in from other states even to look at it and they are on top of that and plan on correcting that as soon as possible,” he said.

Commissioner Jim Bunting made a motion to approve the request for sewer capacity by allocating a mix of available EDUs from the northern and southern portions of the Mystic Harbour Sanitary Service Area. The commissioners voted 6-1, with Commissioner Josh Nordstrom opposed, to approve Bunting’s motion.

“I’d like to see this water issue resolved before we grant these EDUs,” Nordstrom said. “I’m not against it in principle I’m just not prepared to vote for it at this time.”