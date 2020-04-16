This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean.

The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric power plant while the original Atlantic Hotel took up the entire block across the street. The Pier Building can be seen behind the Atlantic Hotel with the pier stretching out into the ocean. The small building on the end of the pier contained a roller skating rink.

All these buildings plus Dolle’s Candyland, the Casino Theatre, and the Seaside Hotel were destroyed in a huge fire that began in the power plant on Dec. 29, 1925.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Postcard image from Bunk Mann’s Collection