SALISBURY – The first phase of tree planting began at Pirate’s Wharf this month as county officials transitioned to the next step in the park’s development.

Last week, contractors began the process of planting roughly 7,500 saplings at Pirate’s Wharf, a county-owned property located along the Wicomico River.

Steve Miller, director of Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism, said native shrubs and trees

– including loblolly, pine, bald cypress, eastern red bud and several types of oak – from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources forest tree nursery will be used to develop forested areas on roughly 14 acres of existing farmland.

“There’s already an existing forest on the other side of the road that’s part of the property,” he said. “This will add to that.”

In 2018, County Executive Bob Culver announced the county had received an $820,000 grant from the National Parks Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to create a public park on the 340-acre property. And with the help of matching grants and a financial commitment from the Wicomico County Council, the county was able to leverage the federal funding to generate $1.8 million for the first phase of the project.

Last June, officials with Davis, Bowen & Friedel presented the public with a draft master plan for Pirate’s Wharf Park. In the first phase of the park’s development, the master plan proposed a 1,500-square-foot pavilion with an adjacent comfort station and playground, a boat ramp and soft launch area, a fishing pier and observation deck, and three parking sites. The plan also featured wildlife corridors and historical markings along an extensive trail system.

In an interview this week, Miller said phase-one improvements for the park also include new vegetation on six areas of the property that had been used as farmland. He explained that contractors had started planting the first three areas last week.

“It’s going to take time for them to grow into forested areas, but it will eventually be part of a trail system on the waterfront side of the property,” he said. “There will be a couple different trails that weave through and around this forested area. There will also be meadow areas and different habitats people can walk through as part of that overall trail system.”

Miller explained the tree planting comes as the county transitions into the next phase of development at the park.

“We are now transitioning to actual design plans,” he said. “We are hoping later this spring and early this summer to start bidding out portions of the project. There’s a lot of permitting that will go into that.”

Miller said the goal is to begin construction of several park elements in 2021. The federal grant stipulates the project must be completed by 2022.

“It’s a process that will take some time, but it’s moving along little by little …,” he said. “Especially now, when it seems like everything’s come to a screeching halt, it’s nice to know there are some things moving forward.”