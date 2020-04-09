SALISBURY – A Bennett Middle School teacher is being recognized for her contributions to history education.

Late last month, Maryland Humanities and National History Day recognized Bennett Middle School teacher Sarah Mason, who received a nomination for the Patricia Behring Teach of the Year Award.

Maryland Humanities’ Maryland History Day program is an affiliate of the National History Day organization. Each year, each of the organization’s 58 affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for the Behring Award and one high school teacher for the Hannah E. MacGregor Teacher of the Year Award.

All nominees must demonstrate a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the Maryland History Day and National History Day Contests. Their work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that interest students in history and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

This year, the national organization and its Maryland affiliate recognized Mason for receiving a Behring Award nomination and North Dorchester High School teacher M. Scott Baker for receiving a MacGregor Award nomination.

“Teachers are among the greatest resources students have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “The nominees for the Behring Award and the MacGregor Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom. I congratulate Ms. Mason and Mr. Baker on their well-deserved nominations.”

In an interview this week, Mason said she was surprised to learn she had been nominated by her supervisor, Lori Bock, for the Behring Award.

“She said she nominated me because of my inclusion of local history and field trips to the Nabb Research Center,” she said.

In 2018, Mason began incorporating Maryland History Day into the curriculum for her eighth-grade U.S. History class.

Maryland History Day is a year-long educational program that culminates in a statewide history contest. Working solo or in small groups, students create original documentary films, exhibits, performances, research papers, or websites exploring a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme. Students then compete at school, district, state, and national levels.

This year, for example, Mason’s students are doing research projects on the Mason-Dixon Line, black lynchings in Wicomico County and the Newtown Historical District in Salisbury using resources from Salisbury University’s Edward H. Nabb Research Center.

“They are allowed to focus on local history, which isn’t necessarily taught in school,” she said. “This allows them to appreciate and embrace local history.”

Mason said the Maryland History Day program also teaches her students time management and confidence and allows them to develop their research skills.

“I adopted this program because I see it benefits my students,” she said. “They all come out better in the end for it.”

Nationally, one middle school and one high school teacher will win each award. A committee of experienced teachers and historians select the national winners, who will be announced during the National History Day Contest in June. Award recipients receive $10,000, and all nominees receive $500.

“I don’t do anything for this award,” Mason said. “At the end of the day it’s all about the kids.”