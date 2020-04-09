Things I Like – April 10, 2020

by

Virtual church sermons

Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary

Supporting carryout restaurants during this time

Funny obituaries

When Dr. Fauci talks at press conferences

Jimmy Fallon’s shows from home

Inspirational stories

Kind gestures in this crisis

How teachers are trying to adapt

Blooming flowers in a front yard

Watching birds at work building a nest

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.