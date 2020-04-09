The proposed location of a new Royal Farms convenience store near Walgreens on Route 589 is pictured in a Google Maps image.

SNOW HILL – County officials this week reviewed plans for a Royal Farms proposed near the intersection of Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines.

The Worcester County Technical Review Committee (TRC) on Wednesday looked at a sketch plan for a Royal Farms at 11073 Cathell Rd., adjacent to Walgreens. Committee members voiced few concerns and just minor suggestions associated with the proposal for a 5,154-square-foot convenience store, associated gas canopy and 1,248 square-foot car wash.

“I think everything looked like it was doable,” said Jeff Harman of Becker Morgan Group during the TRC teleconference. “We just wanted to see if you saw any concerns with the layout.”

The traffic impact study for the proposed Royal Farms is currently underway, according to representatives from Maryland’s State Highway Administration. The project is expected to return to the TRC for final site plan review.

Other projects reviewed by the TRC this week included an outdoor seating expansion at Crabs to Go and construction of a farm brewery by Sinepuxent Brewing Co. (formerly Berlin Organics). TRC members also looked at the plans for the redevelopment of Mad Fish, which was destroyed in a fire, and a proposal for Heavy Metal Playground, an outdoor recreational facility planned for Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City. Heavy Metal Playground, which currently has a location in Boonsboro, was created to give people the chance to essentially play with construction equipment. Before a location can be created in West Ocean City the proposal will have to receive a special exception from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals to establish an outdoor recreational/amusement use. Nevertheless, owner Mark Stevanus said in an interview last week he was hopeful the facility would be ready to open this summer.