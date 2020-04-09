Pines Residents Purchase Family Meals For Police, Fire & EMS Personnel

by
Pines Residents Purchase Family Meals For Police, Fire & EMS Personnel

A group of about 40 Ocean Pines residents last week organized a collection to buy family meals from the Yacht Club for local police, fire and EMS personnel. The collective, affectionately known as the “Compound Group,” formed about two years ago. Resident George Ball said several members of the Compound Group, pictured in a dated photo, provided food deliveries last week to first responders. Submitted Photos