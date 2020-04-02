ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be upset about having to deal with problems that are no fault of your own. But you can turn the annoyance into an asset by showing how quickly and how well you can resolve them.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s fondness for tidiness pays off when you untangle a situation that seems hopelessly snarled. You might later be surprised to learn who will be expressing his or her gratitude.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Although you can tackle your assignment the way you prefer, it might be a good idea to at least ask for suggestions. Who knows? One or two might even turn out to be helpful.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Make all the changes in your plans or proposals that you feel are necessary before — repeat, before — you submit them to your colleagues. You’ll come off looking more decisive that way.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might feel a mite intimidated in a new environment, be it a job, a classroom or meeting the future in-laws. But enter with a big smile, and everyone will see you as a real take-charge Cat.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This could be a romantic time for you if you can set aside your cynicism and let yourself believe that someone really cares. If you’re already in a relationship, expect your partner to be extra-loving.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It’s a good time to shed any doubts about your abilities. You’ve proved yourself in the past, so why not accept that you’ll do just as well, or better, in dealing with the new challenge ahead?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your suspicions might be on the mark, but unless you can prove what you assume, you need to exercise that Scorpion discretion and let events unfold without your assistance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Be careful not to go over the top this week. Avoid overeating (especially of the wrong foods), or drinking too much, or working too hard. You can do it all, but in moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A family matter is given to you to resolve because you have the gift for bringing quarrelsome kinfolk together. But while you’re playing Dr. Phil, don’t neglect your career obligations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Someone of importance shares your goals but disagrees with your plan to achieve them. Never mind. Defending your methods with logic and facts earns you admiration and respect.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Consider getting away, perhaps for the weekend, despite all the demands made on your time and energies. You’ll return refreshed and ready to tackle it all with your usual finesse.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a sense of honesty that makes people believe and trust in you.

