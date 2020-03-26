Ocean City To Hold Budget Sessions In Virtual Format OCEAN CITY — Next week marks the time resort officials head into crucial budget deliberations for the coming fiscal year and that won’t change despite the ongoing crisis, but the process certainly won’t be typical.In a normal year, the process begins with a balanced budget and a recommended tax rate presented by City Manager Doug… Read more »

Online Learning Efforts To Begin For Worcester County Schools During Extended Closure SNOW HILL – While the coronavirus school closure has been extended through April 24, local students will be expected to take part in digital learning during the coming weeks.In the wake of the announcement that the statewide school closure would extend through April 24, Superintendent Lou Taylor briefly addressed plans for digital learning in Worcester… Read more »

Realtors Push For Earlier Effective Date Of Remote Settlement Legislation BERLIN – As businesses across the state close or modify operations in the midst of a pandemic, an effort to allow remote transactions and settlements could keep the real estate industry afloat.Last year, the Maryland General Assembly passed Senate Bill 678, which allows for Remote Online Notorization (RON). The electronic notary service permits a notary… Read more »