Worcester Humane Society Explains How Service Learning Impacts The Organization At Berlin Intermediate

Volunteer representatives from the Worcester County Humane Society came to Berlin Intermediate to talk to the sixth-grade teams about how the funds and items donated through service learning are used and how students can make the most impact within the organization. Ms. Yingling walked one of the cats around for students to touch.