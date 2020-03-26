SALISBURY – Officials in Wicomico County agreed to establish a commission on local youth.

Last week, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to establish a Wicomico County Youth Advisory Commission and to adopt bylaws for the organization.

In November, the council held a work session on the proposed commission and sent a letter to the county executive with the legislative body’s favorable recommendation.

“The county executive has now submitted his endorsement,” Council Administrator Laura Hurley told the council, “and before you is the resolution to approve the bylaws and establish that commission.”

The commission’s purpose will be to advise the Wicomico County government by providing feedback and recommendations regarding public policies and programs that affect the future of youth in Wicomico County.

The commission will consist of members appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the county council. The commission also has the option to report annually to both the executive and legislative branches.

The council voted 6-0, with Councilman Bill McCain absent, to establish the Wicomico County Youth Advisory Commission and approve the commission’s bylaws with several amendments.