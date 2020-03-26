SNOW HILL – While the coronavirus school closure has been extended through April 24, local students will be expected to take part in digital learning during the coming weeks.

In the wake of the announcement that the statewide school closure would extend through April 24, Superintendent Lou Taylor briefly addressed plans for digital learning in Worcester County in a video message Wednesday evening.

“We know that this news is disappointing to our students, staff and faculty who have been anxious to get back to the normalcy of everyday life, but we wholeheartedly agree that keeping our students, staff and the families of Worcester County safe and healthy must be the priority at this time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the school system would shift from the enrichment activities the students had been sent to more structured learning in the coming weeks. He said that dual enrollment and advanced placement students would begin online learning Monday, March 30, while high school students would begin their online work Wednesday, April 1. Elementary and middle school students will start Monday, April 6. High school students who left their laptops at school prior to the closure are asked to contact the school to make plans to retrieve them.

“We want you to know that we also have plans to address the inequities in our county related to access to digital devices and internet connectivity. Your child’s school principal will communicate with you soon about this,” Taylor said.

Students will be using the online learning management system Schoology. On Thursday, teachers were already checking in with parents to make sure they were able to access the program and login.

Taylor said the feeding sites set up by Worcester County Public Schools would continue to operate during the next four weeks. Students will also have remote access to their school counselors.

“In the meantime, please know that even though our school buildings remain closed at this time each and every one of you are in our hearts and minds…,” Taylor said. “We are truly a family here in Worcester County. This crisis has only made our connections more meaningful. So as we move forward today know that we are thankful for your patience and understanding as we all embark on this journey of digital learning together. Take care of yourself and take care of each other. We so look forward to seeing you in late April.”