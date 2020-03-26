Ocean City Paramedics Foundation, Inc., recognized recent scholarship winners at its annual appreciation dinner at Seacrets. The scholarship, named in honor of Dr. Robert T. Adkins, has awarded more than $46,000 since its inception in 2017. Scholarships are awarded to those wishing to pursue certification as an EMT or those individuals currently working in the field of emergency medical services within the Ocean City Fire Department and would like to advance their current certification and pursue a degree. Interested parties should visit www.ocpf.org. Foundation Board members Nancy Howard, Hal Adkins and Buck Mann, far right, are pictured with paramedics Tyler Fritz, Mike Hill, Mike Copeland, Eric Olson and Jason Williams. Submitted Photos