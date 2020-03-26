Carl M. Freeman Companies announced the selection of K. Hovnanian to build luxury villa homes in Bayside’s last planned villa neighborhood, Harbor’s Edge. Above putting the ceremonial first shovel in the dirt earlier this year were, from left, Nicholas Freeman, Carl M. Freeman Companies; Josh Mastrangelo, Carl M. Freeman Companies; Mike Irons, K. Hovnanian; Robert Robles, K. Hovnanian; Jason Farisser, K. Hovnanian; Missy Groves, K. Hovnanian; and Michelle D. Freeman, Carl M. Freeman Companies. Submitted Photos

New Surgeon Announced

SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) has announced the addition of Dr. Ana Mata-Fink as the first female orthopaedic surgeon to join the practice in its 68-year

history.

Mata-Fink will work alongside Dr. Thomas Brandon to provide the most advanced and comprehensive treatment for shoulder injuries/conditions in the region. POA is excited to expand upon its tradition of excellence with increased accessibility to quality orthopaedic providers on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Mata-Fink completed her Bachelor of Science at Yale University and her Medical Doctorate at Harvard Medical School. She also completed a Master of Science in Health Care Leadership from the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice. Mata-Fink selected the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to complete her orthopaedic surgery residency and completed a shoulder/elbow fellowship at Yale University.

“We are honored to bring such an accomplished surgeon and brilliant individual to the Eastern Shore,” said POA CEO David Davies. “With Dr. Mata-Fink’s addition, POA continues to deliver unrivaled patient care here locally, as well as provide greater accessibility for our patients’ orthopaedic injuries and conditions.”

Associate Broker Joins Firm

LEWES, Del. – Keller Williams Realty announced Associate Broker Anne Powell has joined KW Luxury International, a division of Keller Williams dedicated to the marketing and promotion of luxury properties worldwide.

“I chose Keller Williams Luxury International because I wanted my sellers to have access to their powerful worldwide network, and I am thrilled to join such an exclusive, elite and sophisticated group of real estate consultants who consistently raise the bar for service in the upper tier home market,” said Powell. “With such an impressive residential sales history for my Clients in the past, I am now thrilled to be able to do even more for them on the luxury side.”

Powell has been in the residential real estate industry for over 14 years, is licensed as an associate broker in both Delaware and Maryland and previously worked for Carl M Freeman Companies, Seacoast Real Estate, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s and ResortQuest Real Estate. She is a consistent top producer ranking in the top 1% of Delaware Agents.

“We are very proud of Anne joining Keller Williams Luxury International,” said Brigit Taylor, general manager and team leader of the firm. “Keller Williams Luxury Consultants must meet certain qualifications to join our network – and each of them has a proven track record of delivering unparalleled service to our clients,”