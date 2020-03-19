Worcester Prep Basketball Players Earn Awards

Worcester Prep Basketball Players Earn Awards

Earning the MVP award for Worcester Prep’s boys’ junior varsity basketball team was Austin Cannon (left), while Jordan Willey (right) earned the Coach’s Award. Ayush Batra (not pictured) was named Most Improved.

