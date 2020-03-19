Worcester Hands Out Winter Sports Awards

by
Worcester Hands Out Winter Sports Awards

Worcester Prep recently doled out its winter sports awards to players on the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams and cheerleading teams. Pictured above are the winners from the girls’ junior varsity teams including, from left, Kathy Zhang (Most Improved), Annie Carter (Coach’s Award), and Ava Nally (Most Valuable Player.)

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.