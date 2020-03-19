Worcester County Commissioners Recognize March As Women’s History Month

The Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month to Commission for Women (CFW) members, honoring the contributions of these and other exemplary women to the economic, cultural and social well-being of Worcester County. Pictured, front from left, are Laura Morrison, Gwen Lehman, Chair Tamara White and Commissioners Diana Purnell and Bud Church; second row, Commissioner Jim Bunting, CFW members Vanessa Alban and Coleen Colson; and, back, Commissioners Joe Mitrecic, Chip Bertino, Ted Elder and Joshua Nordstrom.