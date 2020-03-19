Worcester Commissioners Proclaim March National Social Work Month

On March 3, 2020, the Worcester County Commissioners, back, presented a proclamation recognizing March as National Social Work Month to Julie Rayne and Rhonda Bavis of the Health Department and Jamie Manning, Assistant Director of Services for the Department of Social Services (DSS) and other DSS staff members to honor social workers for striving to improve lives locally.