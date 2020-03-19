BERLIN – Health officials confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Worcester County Thursday.

Worcester County Health Department officials announced Thursday afternoon that the county’s first confirmed positive COVID-19 case was a male in his 30s who lives in Worcester County. He is recovering at home.

“Worcester County Health Department is conducting a contact investigation and appropriate close contacts will have arrangements made for testing if indicated,” the department’s release reads.

Health Officer Rebecca Jones urged people to practice prevention strategies.

“This is a time when we all need to work together,” she said. “Please do your part in controlling the spread of this virus. Basic prevention strategies such as washing your hands often, covering your cough and sneeze, staying home when you are sick, and practicing social distancing can help us all keep one another safe and healthy during this time.”

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Berlin daycare Bundles of Joy University advised parents to pick up their children “after a family member of our Berlin location has tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a text alert sent to clients. The alert went on to state “this case was reported to the Worcester County Health Department.” The daycare said it would be closed for quarantine until March 30. According to a text from the day care facility, the enrolled child of the family member has not attended since March 11.

The health department opened a call center Thursday for questions regarding coronavirus. Callers can reach the center during health department business hours (8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday) by dialing 410-632-1100 option #8. General information on COVID-19 is available 24/7 through Worcester Health’s Public Information Line (410-632-4321) and WorcesterHealth.org. Officials advise people to protect themselves by washing their hands often, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if sick.