(The following represents the contents of a press release from the Town of Ocean City.)

OCEAN CITY — As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to change on a minute-by-minute basis, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and the City Council are urging citizens to stay home, be responsible and avoid crowds. State of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also reminded Marylanders that the dramatic actions being taken across the country are to save lives.

“To further protect our residents, visitors and Town employees we request that visitors postpone trips to Ocean City beginning immediately,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “This action is necessary to ensure compliance with social distancing and flatten the curve of this dangerous Coronavirus. At this point, the only weapon we have to combat this potentially fatal virus is to take drastic measures. All of us have to work together to outlast and shorten the cycle of this pandemic.”

Maryland has continued to take extreme actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This morning, Gov. Hogan announced several new statewide restrictions including limiting travel, closing shopping malls and enclosed entertainment venues and urging all Marylanders to stay home. Also, with the first COVID-19 death in Maryland, events and gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited.

“While we look forward to the time when we can welcome you again, now is not the time to visit Ocean City,” Mayor Meehan cautioned. “We are urging citizens to stay home, be responsible and avoid large crowds, including on our beach and Boardwalk. We will continue to monitor this changing situation and will not hesitate to take additional actions necessary to protect our community.”

In addition to staying home, residents should stay informed. The Town will continue to post daily updates on the website and social media sites. To learn more about what the town is doing, visit http://www.oceancitymd.gov/COVID19. An informational call center has also been opened (during business hours). For questions or concerns at 410.520.5279.